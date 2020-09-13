y Lukman Olabiyi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others have pledged the commitment of government to addressing various environmental challenges plaguing the nation. The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, also made same pledge.

The trio spoke at a virtual conference to mark the 1st annual Sustainable Cities Dialogue in commemoration of the coronation of Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) as the 15th Oniru of Iru land,

All the speakers expressed confidence in the new monarch, noting that the monarch has all it takes to drive rapid development of his kingdom.

Vice President Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, stated that sustainable growth means fostering economic growth and development while ensuring that natural assets continue to provide the resources and environmental services on which peoples’ well-being rely.

Osinbajo, who described the theme of the conference entitled “Building Sustainable and Resilient Communities in the New Normal,” as apt, said that the Federal Ministry of Environment was addressing environmental challenges in the country, adding that a number of policies and action plans had recently been approved by the Federal Executive Council such as the National Forest Policy (for sustainable management of forest resources and preservation of our ecosystem), the National Solid Waste Management Policy, and the National Gender Action Plan on Climate Change.

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, Solape Hammond, commended the new monarch for coming up with the initiative barely two months after his installation as the Oniru of Iru kingdom, and expressed optimism that the conference would engender development of Iru land and the state.

He added that the thrust of the conference was in line with his administration’s agenda.

The governor said that transportation mainly by roads could not yield the needed result for rapid development across the state, which informed the efforts of his administration to develop other means of transportation.