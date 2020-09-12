Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others have pledged government commitment in addressing various environmental challenges.

The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, also made the same pledge.

They all made this commitment while speaking at a virtual conference to mark the 1st Annual sustainable cities dialogue in commemoration of the coronation of Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) as the 15th Oniru Of Iru-Land,

All the speakers expressed confidence in the new Oniru Of Iruland, Oba Lawal, noted that the monarch has all that it takes to drive rapid development to his kingdom.

Vice President Osinbajo, who was represented by Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, stated that sustainable growth means fostering economic growth and development while ensuring that natural assets continued to provide the resources and environmental services on which peoples’ well-being relies.

Osinbajo, who described the theme of the conference entitled “Building Sustainable and Resilient Communities in the New Normal” as apt, said that the Federal Ministry of Environment is addressing environmental challenges in the country, adding that a number of policies and action plans have recently been approved by the Federal Executive Council such as the National Forest Policy (for sustainable management of forest resources & preservation of our ecosystem), the National Solid Waste Management Policy, and the National Gender Action Plan on Climate Change.

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, Solape Hammond commended the new monarch for coming up with the initiative barely two months after his installation as the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, expressed optimism that the conference would engender development in Iruand and the State.

He added that the thrust of the conference was in line with his administration agenda.

The governor said that transportation mainly by roads could not yield the need result for rapid development across the State, which was the reason his administration was making efforts to develop other means of transportation.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said with the exposure of the new monarch and the potentials of Iruland, the kingdom stands a better chance to achieve a sustainable development goals

In his remarks, Alhaji Dangote, who was represented by Engr Joseph Makoju, said that there was no doubt that the kingdom is in safe hands, adding that monarch has shown signs of driving the kingdom with lofty ideas that would engender rapid development of not only the kingdom but the entire Lagos and Nigeria.

Other participants in the sustainable dialogue were: Associate Professor of Urban Planning, Universal, Dr Taibat Lawanson; Chairman, Chapel Hill Denham Group, Mr Olawale Edun, Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, (Dr) Abiola Dosumu; CEO, Contact Consulting, Mrs Foluso Olaniyan; Director, Executive MSc. CITIES: London School of Economics & Political Science, Dr Philipp Rode and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire among other distinguished personalities.