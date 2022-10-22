By Gabriel Dike

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some stakeholders have made a case for better deal for Nigerian teachers.

The quest for a better deal for Nigerian teachers was stated by the stakeholders at the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year award ceremony held in Lagos.

Aside the vice president, other stakeholders at the award ceremony includes the Minister of Education for State, Goodluck Opiah, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who represented Governor Sanwo-Olu, officials of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Olusegun Ajiboye.

In his speech, the VP, Prof. Osinbajo, recalled how his teachers in secondary brushed him up, which helped him in his career as law lecturer at the University of Lagos.

Osinbajo admitted that many Nigerian teachers are committed and their joy is seeing their students do well after graduation and contributing to the society.

The VP acknowledged that Nigerian Breweries Plc is motivating and rewarding teachers. He commended Maltina for the award to teachers.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu, admitted that Nigerian teachers should be encouraged to do well and this would enable them mould future leaders.

Sanwo-Olu lauded NB Plc for recognising Nigerian teachers and said his administration placed top priority on teachers welfare.

Alaku Ayiwulu, 38-year-old, teacher from Plateau State, won the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year award. He beat ten finalists on Friday night at the award ceremony.

Ayiwulu, who teach Basic Science and Physics at Federal Government College, Jos, said he was inspired by past winners to enter the competition and to make a mark in the teaching profession.

He told Sunday Sun that the three blocks of classroom that comes with the award is for the students. Ayiwulu said his is a product of University of Jos and has eight years experience as a teacher.

Director of Corporate Affairs, Sade Morgan, said over 1,000 entries were received teachers from the states.

Morgan said the Maltina award to Nigerian teachers will bringing similes to their students, schools, children and family members.