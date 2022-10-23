By Gabriel Dike

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some stakeholders have made a case for better deal for Nigerian teachers.

They reiterated the need for teachers to get a better deal at the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year award ceremony held in Lagos.

Aside the vice president, other notable personalities at the award ceremony were the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who represented Governor Sanwo-Olu, officials of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Olusegun Ajiboye.

In his speech, Vice President Osinbajo, recalled how his teachers in secondary brushed him up, which helped him in his career as Law lecturer at the University of Lagos.

Osinbajo admitted that many Nigerian teachers are committed and their joy is seeing their students do well after graduation and contributing to the society.

He acknowledged that Nigerian Breweries Plc is motivating and rewarding teachers. He commended the company for the Maltina Award, which it created to honour and celebrate teachers.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu, agreed that Nigerian teachers should be encouraged to do well, noting that it would enable them mould future leaders.