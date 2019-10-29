Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for concerted action by countries around the world towards tackling terrorism in the Sahel region and challenges posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP in Africa.

He made the call when he received a delegation of members of Egypt’s Parliament (House of Representatives), led by its Honourable Speaker, Dr. Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed Hamad.

The delegation also included the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Assem Hanafy Elseify.

Osinbajo, who received the delegation on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that Egypt and Nigeria have enjoyed very good relations over the years.

“We would want to urge that Egypt joins us in calling upon the world, the international community, to immediately see the need for a concerted action against Boko Haram, Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), and terrorist groups operating in the Sahel, in particular.

“We think that it is time for that kind of concerted action in the Sahel. And with such concerted action, we believe that we can prevent a situation as seen in some parts of the Middle East where damage to lives and livelihoods was done by ISIS.”

The Egyptian Parliament Speaker delivered a personal message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to President Buhari and the VP, inviting him for the Africa investment forum and the inaugural Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Egypt in November and December respectively.