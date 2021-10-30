From Gyang Bere, Jos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians to work with authorities and pray fervently for an end to the insecurity ravaging the country.

He appealed to all individuals to continue to pray for God’s divine intervention in overcoming the challenges confronting the nation.

Vice President Osinbajo made the appeal on Saturday in Jos while speaking at the annual thanksgiving service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Plateau chapter, held at the Church of Eternal Life, Jos.

He said Nigeria is a great country with huge potentials which needs to be nurtured and built by its citizens for the greater good of everyone.

Osinbajo explained that ‘Nigerians and especially believers must speak positively of the county, the tongue carries power, we must speak the reality we desire as children of God.’

He urged Nigerians to speak well of their country and not to confess negatively of the situation the country has found it itself as there is great hope.

Osinbajo said that God does not promise a life without challenges, but that he would be there for his children in all circumstances, adding that the future of Nigeria is bright because the country belongs to God.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong prayed for wisdom for Nigerian leaders to surmount the challenges of the country especially insecurity, adding that COVID-19 pandemic has also worsened the economic situation in Nigeria.

He encouraged believers to thank God for His mercies through giving their substances for the expansion of his kingdom on earth .

The National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who spoke on the theme of the event “It Is Good To Give Thanks To The Lord”, said that thanksgiving ensure various sieges are over in the life of believers.

The Plateau Chairman of PFN, Rev Steven Dangana, admonished Christians to develop the attitude of gratitude saying that ‘when we are grateful, we will become graceful.’

