From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi would on Thursday, April 6, inaugurate the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshall Inspectorate Training School in Owa-Alero, an agrarian community in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The project which started in 2019 was initiated and completed by the present administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Vice President is a member of the ruling party at the federal level, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists on Wednesday shortly after inspecting the project, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu said arrangements had been concluded for a hitch-free inauguration.

Aniagwu said the succesful completion of the project which started a year ago, was another testimony of Governor Okowa’s desire to build sustainable infrastructure for a ‘Stronger Delta’.

“This is another testimony of the Okowa-led administration to leave behind a stronger Delta.

“We have always assisted federal institutions in the state – the police command, civil defence, immigration and of course the 63 brigade Nigerian Army, which we built and handed over to them, and so this isn’t the first time the state government is assisting the Federal Government.

“The capacity that we increase here in Delta has a way of impacting at the federal and so we are happy that we have been able to help the Federal Government in putting up this project and am sure that the Vice President will be very happy with what we have done here.

“As a government we are happy because what we are going to gain is far more greater than what we have put in here,” Aniagwu stated.

Commissioner for Housing, Festus Ochonogor, said facilities at the school were designed for optimal functionality.

He said the State Government decided to assist the FRSC with the project with a view to attracting other economic activities to the state.

“This is actually a Federal Government agency and the story of this place started towards the end of 2019 when the FRSC expressed the intention to have the inspectorate training centre in Delta.

“Due to the importance of road safety, the State Government decided to assist the FRSC to ensure capacity building in curbing road accidents.

“We thought it necessary to assist them in capacity building and because its sited in Delta and we will gain a lot in curbing road accidents in the state.