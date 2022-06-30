From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has described as national model, the cooperation and collaboration among people of different ethnic groups and faith in Kuje, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, quoted Osinbajo as stating this, yesterday, when he received a delegation from Kuje Interfaith Community led by the Senior Pastor of Kings Palace Church International, Rev. Sam Ogbodo at the Presidential Villa. The vice president tasked religious leaders to sustain the unity of the country and peaceful co-existence of men and women of all faiths.

“One of the major issues that our country has to face is unity of our people – unity of the ethnic groups and unity of the faiths also, so that we are able to make real progress in the various respects that out country needs to make progress. One of the fault lines that we have is religious divisions and the tensions that are created when religious leaders do not act responsibly enough in bringing together men and women of different faith. I am really excited about what you are doing. The interfaith community in Kuje is not just a model for this zone, but a model for the country,” he said.

The VP commended Ogbodo, for uniting the people in the area, saying: “You have identified the social and economic issues that concern the people in Kuje and these people are Christians, Muslims and some who do not even believe in God or who even say there is no God, but they are Nigerian citizens; they have every right to every one of the provisions, services and opportunities that the Nigerian nation offers anyone else. And I think it is so heartwarming to note how you have seen that as a primary objective, and how you are doing everything that you can to make sure that we focus on what is important for the people.”