By Moses Akaigwe

Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, the Hyundai Kona, on Tuesday, received a top-level thumbs up when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo described it as a fantastic vehicle after a test-drive.

The Vice-President test-drove the car during his tour of made-in-Nigeria products at the opening ceremony of a five-day Nigeria @ 60 Expo holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The event was organised by the Inter-ministerial Committee on Nigeria @ 60 in collaboration with Business Visa and Training Co. Ltd.

Speaking with journalists after alighting from the Hyundai Kona, Osinbajo expressed excitement at the performance of the electric car assembled in Lagos by the Stallion Group, saying he was hopeful of a bright future for Nigeria.

“A very good drive; fantastic. It just shows what is possible,” he enthused, adding, “I am glad to see that this is an assembled-in-Nigeria electric car.

“You can literally charge it anywhere. I think it is a very fantastic innovation, fantastic product, and I can tell because I drove it.”

Not discouraged by the infrastructural challenges in the country, Stallion Group, the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hyundai brand in Nigeria, rolled out Kona, the nation’s first ever locally assembled electric vehicle (EV) in conjugation with Hyundai Motors Nigeria, purposely to drive the attitudinal change towards a clean environment.

Hyundai Motors Nigeria said it was in recognition of this paradigm shift in the transportation sector that it introduced the electric mobility that dove-tailed into the same goal.

A product of Stallion Group’s VON assembly plant at Ojo, Lagos, and launched into the Nigerian market in November 2020, Kona EV has since attracted kudos from various government functionaries, including the National Assembly.

A 100 per cent electric car with zero carbon emission, the Kona can go up to a range of 482 kilomtres with an acceleration of (0-100kms) in 9.7 seconds on a single battery cycle of a capacity of 64 KWH. The ease of charging is unmatched and can be plugged in at home or work for 9.35 hours for a full battery.

Since its worldwide debut, Kona Electric has been widely lauded for its class-leading driving range, fast-charging capability, safety and convenience features.

Though an EV, Kona comes with some of the safety features that are not even available in cars powered by the traditionally known internal combustion engines.

For instance, aside multiple safety airbags, it comes with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which uses the car’s front-facing camera and radar to help detect an imminent collision and avoid impact or minimise damage by braking autonomously, thanks to the new Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies.

No wonder, the Kona went through the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) carried out by the United States’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and was awarded the highest 5-star safety rating.

Kona is so smart that it is capable of sensing road markings, using Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), which helps to prevent accidental lane departure and may automatically steer the car if required.

This first EV to be locally assembled in Nigeria also comes with Driver Attention Warning (DAW), which monitors the owner/driver’s driving patterns. It even detects drowsy or inattentive driving and alerts the driver with a sound cue and warning message on the instrument panel.

Additional safety technologies in the vehicle include Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Rear Cross Traffic Warning (RCCW).

Hyundai Kona electric was first unveiled in Lagos, in November, 2020 {during the roll-out} by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and later in Abuja, in February, 2021, by the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu.