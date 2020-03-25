Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, confirmed this a tweet by via his verified twitter handle @babaloveme3.

He tweeted: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo test negative — @Babafemi Ojudu (@babaloveme3) March 25, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) was said to have carried out a test on the Vice President on Tuesday at his residence where he has been on self-isolation.

Osinbajo went into isolation after the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for the virus on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday also tested negative for the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria had swelled to 46 following the announcement of two new cases in Osun and Lagos by NCDC.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun understands that the NCDC have compiled names of those who had contact with Kyari for possible testing.

These are President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo, the Guinea Bissau President and entourage, Ministers, Secretary to the Govt of the Federation, Head of Civil Service of the Federation and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Others are 16 APC governors who attended the APC leadership peace meeting on 16th March, Bayelsa State Governor who also visited the President on 17th March, Speaker, House of Representative who also met with the President on the 16th of March and all those who attended the Commissioning of the Emergency Number 112 by the President on 19th March.

The rest are all staff of the Presidential Villa in contact with the Chief of Staff, Service Chiefs and Heads of Security agencies with contact with the Chief of Staff, Heads of Departments, Agencies and Parastatals, Diplomats and Foreign dignitaries who have visited the villa in the last week, all security personnel around the Villa particularly close to the Chief of Staff and family, personal and domestic staff of Kyari , including driver and orderly.