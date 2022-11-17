From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has thrown his weight behind the initiative to build a seaport in Ondo State noting that he was “all for it, and I believe it is something we ought to get done.”

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, he stated this when he received the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, at the Presidential Villa.

Ayedatiwa was part of a delegation from the 5th Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit.

In order to realize the state government’s ambition for the creation of a deep seaport in the Ondo area of Ilaje, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been championing the use of public-private partnerships and enlisting the help of the federal government.

While assuring the State of the willingness of the Buhari Administration regarding the project, he added the need for “follow up, and there are quite a few regulatory authorities involved. There’s a need to make sure you are able to get through the things needed. I am sure it is an initiative that will receive the full support of the Federal Executive Council. We all look forward to the seaport.”

The Acting Governor in his remarks had sought the support of Osinbajo in securing the approval of the Federal Executive Council regarding the Ondo Deep Seaport Project.

“We are seeking your support for the Ondo State Deep Seaport, we are at the stage where the final paper will be put together as a memo for the Federal Executive Council’s approval. The business case has been made and the Nigeria Ports Authority has given its recommendation,” he said.

He thanked the VP for “your effort, your supervisory support and for governance in general in Nigeria as Vice President, particularly for all the MDAs under your direct supervision.”

In addition, he also mentioned that Ondo was being showcased at the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit, as “an investment destination” and “calling on the whole world, especially Nigerians in the diaspora to come to Ondo State.”