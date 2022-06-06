From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday paid a condolence visit to the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu over the Sunday’s killing of scores of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Osinbajo who said he was in the state on behalf of President Mohammadu Buhari also visited the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

He assured that the killers of the worshipers would be apprehended in no distant time, appealing to residents of the town not to take laws into their own hands.

“I promise you that those who did this will not go unpunished. Remain calm and be peaceful. The government will ensure those involved in the act are brought to book,” he said

Also speaking, Tinubu promised to work with Governor Akeredolu to bring succour to the victims.

Tnubu condemned the violent attack on innocent worshippers, describing it as evil that must be defeated, saying there is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in the country.

Before he visited the scene of the massacre for on-the-spot assessment, Tinubu pledged the sum of N50 million to the victims and another N25 million to the Catholic Church.

Expressing his sadness over the tragic incident, Tinubu noted that the South West had never witnessed an attack of such magnitude, saying that it was horrendous.

The APC presidential aspirant called on Federal and the state governments to work together to strengthen security around the country.

Also, Governor Fayemi who was accompanied by former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun condemned the attack.

“These devilish people shall not go unpunished. They will be hunted down and brought to book. But this can not save the lives that have been lost or save the wounded from discomfort.

“As leaders of the people, we will redouble our efforts. This is happening across the county and we are concerned. We know how troubled you will be. And we know that this is something that troubles our minds.

“For now, the government at the state and federal levels are working to bring the perpetrators to book. My colleagues in the Governors forum have asked me to donate N50 million to the Catholic Church to ameliorate the condition of the families of the victims. This is a crime against humanity.” Fayemi said.

The Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Bishop Jude Arogundade described the attack as evil.

He urged the Governors to ensure that those behind the killing and their sponsors are brought to book.

“I am calling on you; the leaders of the country, I think we need to talk and we need to be frank with each ourselves. This can not happen without the backing of some powerful people. Those behind this no matter how powerful they are, must be brought to book.

“How are we presenting ourselves as primitive. Ondo State doesn’t deserve this . Humanity doesn’t deserve this. This doesn’t present us well. People are laughing at us.” Bishop Arogundade said.

