From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were among several other eminent personalities who joined the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and his siblings to bid their mother, Grace Akeredolu, farewell.

Other dignitaries at the funeral service held at the Cathedral Church of St Andrew’s, Owo yesterday include the following governors: Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Engr Seyi Makinde (Oyo), represented by his wife, Olufunke.

Also in attendance were former governors of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and wife, Erelu Bisi; Ogun, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Ondo, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora.

In their separate tributes, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described late Akeredolu as a true Christian who lived a life worthy of emulation and celebration.

Osinbajo said the late Grace Akeredolu lived a good life of service to God and mankind.

He congratulated Governor Akeredolu and his siblings on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari for surviving their aged mother.

The Vice President advised the children to sustain the good legacy of their late mother.

On his part, the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who equally rejoiced with the children of the deceased for surviving their aged mother, prayed God to continue to be with them even after the demise of their mother.

Earlier in his sermon, the Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Dr. Stephen Fagbemi, said God was merciful and gracious to late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu throughout her lifetime.