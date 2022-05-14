From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former Governor Bola Tinubu, President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina and others were among the presidential aspirants that submitted their nomination and expression of interest forms at the All Progressives Congress Secretariat yesterday.

Others include Rotimi Amaechi, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Prof. Ben Ayade, Gov. Dave Umahi, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Emeka Nwajiuba, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Gov. Yahaya Bello, Gov. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Senator Ahmed Yerima, Ajayi Borriface, Mrs Uju Ohnenye, Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo, Dimeji Bankole, Sen. Ahmed Lawal, Timipre Sylva, Ikeobasi Mokelu, and Teli Jack Rich, among others.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and his Imo counterpart, Hope Uzodinma were among the high-power delegation that stormed the national secretariat of the party yesterday to submit the completed presidential nomination forms for the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Meanwhile as at 9pm last night, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele had not returned their forms to the APC secretariat.