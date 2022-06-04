From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the State House, Abuja.

A source in the know confirmed the aspirants have started arriving the villa for the meeting.

Buhari, who returned from an ECOWAS extraordinary summit hours ago, will be meeting at least 23 recognised Presidential hopefuls.

They include, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Fayemi Kayode (Ekiti), former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio, Former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, amongst others.

The meeting ahead of the party’s convention Monday, would, among other things, centre on the choice of a consensus candidate.

Recall the Screening Committee Chairman, Dr John Oyegun, had on Friday that 99 per cent of the aspirants are in support of consensus.

Details later…

