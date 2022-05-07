Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, and other stakeholders in the South West met last night in Lagos with South-West leaders of the party and presidential hopefuls from the region at Lagos Housr, Marina.

Some of those present at the meeting are Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing; Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State.

Others at the meeting include Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the host, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Minister of the interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr Iyiola Omisore.

Although journalists were barred from the meeting, a source said to the meeting resolved that everyone had the right to aspire to be president.