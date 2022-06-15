Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be the keynote speaker, while Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, is expected as the special guest of honour at an exclusive Yoruba leaders gathering to celebrate the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lekan Balogun, on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The event holding inside the University of Ibadan under the chairmanship of former governor Rasheed Ladoja, is being put together by the Yoruba World Centre, to formally introduce the new monarch to the larger Yoruba community, by presenting him to Yoruba lords of business, politics, administration and traditions.

All will be hosted by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Commenting on the new development, Coordinator of Yoruba World Centre, Alao Adedayo, said in Yoruba language, “A fe fi oko kan pa eye meji ni!” (We want to kill two birds with a stone).

“Our earlier plan was to celebrate the new Olubadan among our traditional rulers and other leaders, and we had thus invited both the vice president and Tinubu. But we later realised that these two foremost political and government leaders from our own side here had just come out of a competition which generated lots of misunderstandings among our people, so we intensified efforts to ensure their presence for rapprochement, and we are glad to say they shall be with us on that day.

“We are not inviting them for politics, therefore, no politics will be allowed on the occasion. It is for them and other respected personalities to come and relax, enjoy the arts and culture of their people, look at ways to make this culture become a tool for national unity, beneficial co-existence, youth development and empowerment. You won’t believe how glad we were when signals came that the two are coming to celebrate with the new Olubadan and the Yoruba people.” Adedayo said.

