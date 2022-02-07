From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will announce his presidential ambition immediately after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, slated for Saturday, February 26.

This is even as he has reportedly gotten the nod to go ahead by his spiritual father and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

This was contained in an Instagram post by Omolubu2023, a support group for Osinbajo 2023, expressing the belief the Vice President is the face of hope.

The group claimed that sources close to Osinbajo’s strategy team made this disclosure at the weekend.

The group quoted the sources as saying that “in spite of the ongoing campaigns against his currently rumoured bid for the presidency by some interests in the South-west, where he hails from, Osinbajo had made up his mind to give the presidency a shot.

“Even more instructive, inside sources claimed, was the fact that Osinbajo had received the blessing and the charge to go ahead with his ambition from his spiritual father and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.”

The group quoted a source as saying, “Take it to the bank, he will run and he is declaring soon after the APC convention. All is set, including premium consultations already done. The coast is clear and the journey is looking good. I believe Prof is also motivated by the increasing level of support from across the country, especially, the youths of this country.

“From the north to the south, tell me where he has visited recently and the charge has not been that he should contest? He has the capacity, competence and knows what the issues are. Importantly, he can also sell them – I mean the issues. So, why will he not run? Why should the bitterness and envy of some minions stifle him?”

The group stressed that Osinbajo is unfazed by the growing allegation of betrayal and the push for him to stand down his ambition for his former principal and supposed benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who had since declared his intention to run, was said to have described the attacks against him as the real motivation to take his chances.

The source added, “In fact, none of such bothers him. But he has done one thing though, he has called his supporters and pleaded with them never to talk down on Tinubu or engage in a mud fight with his support groups, even in the face of obvious provocation.”