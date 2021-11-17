By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), would lead transport industry stakeholders as the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) of Nigeria holds its 3rd Annual National Transport Summit in Abuja, next month.

The event, with the theme: ‘Regulating the Transport Sector in Nigeria: “The state of the art and the years ahead”, is scheduled to hold between December 6 and 8, 2021 at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Osinbajo is expected to declare the event open, meanwhile, the Special Guests of Honour include; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki.

The President of CIoTA Nigeria, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this during a press conference organized in Lagos to publicise the upcoming event.

Jamoh, who was represented by the CIoTA Registrar, Mr. Rasheed Aiyelabegan, noted that about 500 participants, including policymakers in ministries such as Transportation, Works, Aviation, and Petroleum Resources, are expected at the summit.

The sub-themes of the event are: Technical and Safety Regulation in the Maritime Sector in Nigeria; Technical and Safety Regulation in the Rail Sector in Nigeria; Technical and Safety Regulation in the Road Sector in Nigeria; Technical and Safety Regulation in the Air Sector in Nigeria; Technical and Safety Regulation in the Pipeline Sector in Nigeria and Technical and Safety Regulation in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the Nigeria Transport Sector: multilateral agencies, academicians, transport professionals, and the general transport community.

“This year’s summit aims to examine the current state of the practice in economic, technical, and safety regulation in the transport sector of Nigeria involving all modes. In achieving this, the summit will interrogate the scope and implication of ongoing reforms in the transport sector by bringing together critical stakeholders, experts, and policymakers to share global best practices in the field of technical and economic regulations. At the end of the event, the summit will proffer different recommendations on how the country can use economic and technical regulations as veritable tools for sustainable transport development,” he said.

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman of the Summit’s Planning Committee, Emmanuel Nwagbara, expressed optimism that the summit would create a platform to address the regulatory challenges across various modes of transportation.

