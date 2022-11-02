From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to chair this year’s Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), the fifth in the series, scheduled for November 15 to 17, 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm daily at the State Conference Centre House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NDIS is a private sector initiative backed and enabled by the government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM). Its primary aim is to demonstrate that in the face of stiff competition for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), targeting Nigerians in Diaspora for inward investment is probably the best strategy for a country like Nigeria with over 15 million of its citizens gainfully domiciled in the Diaspora.

Osinbajo who has consistently addressed the summit since its inception in 2018, has described it as “unarguably one of the surest means of securing investments for the local economy”.

Addressing a press conference to unveil activities for the event, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the summit would be a hybrid, enabling remote participation via online channels.

The event, she said will focus on selected sectors including agribusiness, technology, education, healthcare, real estate and infrastructure. Others are creative, sport and entertainment; energy, mining and manufacturing.

She also said NDIS2022 will feature a Special Session showcasing major investment opportunities in Ondo State under the theme: “Develop Ondo 2.0: Hub of Investment Opportunities” sponsored by the Ondo State Government, with a particular focus on the Ondo Port development initiative.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “These investments are going to the grassroots therefore there is a need to decentralise the concept so as to optimise it to target the right investments”.

The theme for this year’s NDIS is “Optimising Investment Opportunities for National Development”.

The NiDCOM boss added that the summit will be focusing on states, that will showcase their investment opportunities and incentives to the participants.

High-profile guests expected to attend the summit include Amb. Zubairu Dada, Hon. Min. Of State for Foreign Affairs; Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN; Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State; Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State; Mr Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State; Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, Honourable Minister for Works and Housing among others.

The thematic keynote addresses will be given by Ezra Yakusak, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Chris Brooks, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Brown Venture Group LLC Management, USA; with focal presentations from Chief Boye Oyewumi, Chairman, Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA); Mr Inderjit Singh, Managing Director Olam Food Ingredients Nigeria, and Rufus E. Egbegba PhD, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, National Biosafety Management Agency.

The NiDCOM Boss commended the governments of Kebbi and Nasarawa States who have fully keyed into the initiative of this summit and are reaping the benefits in their respective states.

Since its inception in 2018, NDIS has been known for facilitating Diaspora engagement and effective participation in local economic activities.