Driven by burning passion to put smiles on the faces of the down trodden and uplift their living standard, a Philantropist, Dr. Lola Bayode has built and fully furnished a state of the art ultra-modern 600 capacity facilities to cater for the need of less-privilage and abandoned children in the society.

The laudable initiative it was gathered has gulped over $5million and is located on vast expanse of land in Akure, the Ondo state Capital.

According to the founder of Dorian Home, Dr Bayode, in a brief chat said it was in fulfilment of long her desire and contribution to humanity.

She said after the shocking demise of her elder brother, the reality was down on her again that the purpose of man on earth is to touch life and uplift humanity as possible.

The UKraine trained medical professional cum humanist also called on government both at the state and federal level to support the Dorian home initiative.

She said: “For now we have not accepted any funds from anywhere. Basically, I’m doing this for charity but going forward we are expecting to have support from people of like mind that will assist us.

“We are planning to get an amusement park around our site so that people can patronise it and pay. whatever comes in we will use it to take care of the vicinity, children, and staff. We intend to employ about 300 staff; we also have an international standard children hospital which is going to be called Dorian children hospital. It’s worth to note that the Home also has skill acquisition centers for women empowerment, hall with 400 capacity and Worship center.

Dorian home is billed to be officially commissioned by Vice President Yomi Osibanjo among other top notch personalities in attendance. Governor Akeredolu has identified with the project with the earlier inspection of the facilities and promised to provide basic infrastructure to ease access to Dorian Home which has been billed to be commission on 14th October, 2021 in akure South local government, Ondo State.

