By Paul Erewuba, Benin

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will today declare the Edo 2020 National sports Festival open with the commissioning of facilities.

According to the programme of events for the opening ceremony, Osinbajo will pay homage to the Oba of Benin before proceeding to the Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the ceremonial opening.

The programme starts at 7: 00am and runs for two hours with performances of the rich Edo cultural heritage, while musician Fire Boy would also be entertaining.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare is expected to officially welcome the athletes, while Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu will also be speaking on their readiness for the Festival.

To ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, there will be restrictions to the Samuel Ogbemudi Stadium with people gaining access with only invitation cards, while states will be allowed only 20 athletes for the opening ceremony.