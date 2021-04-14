Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will today declare 20th edition of the National Sports Festival, NSF closed.

The 10-day national sports event commenced on Sunday, April 4 and will be rounded up today.

As part of activities to draw the curtain on the 20th edition of the festival, the Vice President will be accompanied by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare along with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, among others

A release by Ebomhiana Musa, Project Manager, Media and Communications for the festival noted that order of events for the closing ceremony of the National Sports Festival, show that the event will last for just three three hours, 6pm to 9pm.

“The only sporting event slated for the day is the relay race, mixed relay, 4 x 100 meters and 4 x 400 meters for men and women.

“Three A Class Nigerian artists have been lined up to spice up the ceremony. These are Franchise, Joeboy and Teni the Entertainer.”

The release added that there would be a parade by athletes, short speeches by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Honorable Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Deputy Governor who also doubles as the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC, Rt Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.