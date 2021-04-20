The Vice President, Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will, on April 28, 2021, deliver the opening keynote remarks at the ‘Africa: The Next Digital Frontier: Compelling Economic Imperatives’ webinar holding in Lagos, Nigeria.

Rack Centre, West Africa’s carrier neutral Tier III Constructed Certified Facility colocation data Centre, in collaboration with leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria, are hosting the webinar.

The webinar has attracted local and international panellists, such as Ms Nina Triantis-Managing Global Head of Telecoms and Media, Standard Bank Plc; Dr Maryam Lawal- Technical Specialist, World Bank; Andrew Nevin– Partner, West Africa Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria; Kabir Chal – Director Real Estate, Actis and Femi Osinubi – Partner, West Africa Technology Leader, PwC Nigeria.

The webinar will look into economic imperatives to Africa’s digital transformation, the business opportunities linked to the continent’s demographic and economic fundamentals, and the underpinning technology platforms for Africa’s new emerging opportunities.

Speaking on the webinar, Dr Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director of Rack Centre, said “there could not be a better time to hold a seminar such as this. Understanding the macroeconomic trends shaping internet /content infrastructure in Africa, the challenges on the continent and how to overcome them whilst identifying and maximising opportunities for digital and content technologies is vital”.

“We are appreciative and more than pleased that the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Osibanjo, will be part of the webinar, and it demonstrates the importance that he and the government attaches to economic transformation in Nigeria and Africa at large through technology ” said Femi Osinubi, Partner & Technology Leader West Market Area, PwC Nigeria.