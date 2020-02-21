Emma Jemegah

The 7th biennial Police Games slated for Awka, Anambra State will be declared open by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on February 29.

Addressing the media yesterday in Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba said the vice president would lead eminent Nigerians and captains of industry to declare the one-week games open at the Alex Ekwueme Square.

Mba added that the Nigeria Police were ready to take the centre stage in producing exceptional talents to carry Nigeria’s flag high in continental and world sports competitions, stressing that the feat attained by police woman, Chioma Ajunwa was yet unmatched 24 years after.

“After Chioma, no Nigerian has won individual gold medal at the Olympics and this is what the Nigeria Police are trying to recreate with the Awka 2020 Games,” he said.

The Force PPRO added that 31 sports would be competed for in four venues-the Rojenny Stadium, Oba, Alex Ekwueme Square, the NYSC Orientation camp and the Police College, Oji River.

While commending the sole sponsors of the games, Anambra State Government, Mba said the people of the state would eventually benefit from the world-class facility being put in place at the venues, especially the Rojenny Stadium and the NYSC Camp. He also disclosed that apart from keep fit for the officers and other ranks, the Police Games is ostentatiously to sensitise Nigerians on the Inspector General’s latest innovation; the Community Policing, as well as to market the special vacancies available for talented sportsmen and women.