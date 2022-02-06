From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As part of activities marking his second year in office, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, are expected to flag off and inaugurated different projects in the state.

Also expected to be in Yenagoa for the ceremony are former governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson, members of the National Assembly, religious and traditional leaders.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, who is also chairman of the Media/Publicity Committee in a statement said a two-week programme of activities for the second year anniversary involves inauguration of projects by Dr. Jonathan, Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde, his counterparts, namely Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Chief Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

Others on the line-up are Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, immediate Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson and Dr. Ayu.

The statement stated that Osinbajo will perform the historic flag-off of the bridge construction project linking Oporoma, headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area from Angiama Community on the Yenagoa-Oporoma road on February 17.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Projects scheduled for inauguration include the Bayelsa mega media complex housing the state radio and television stations as well as the newspaper corporation, the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme complex, the New Yenagoa City link bridge and access roads, Igbedi community road, Elebele Bridge and the Nembe Unity Bridge.

Also slated for inauguration are the Igbogene-Okarki road, transport terminal building and lecture halls and laboratories at the Bayelsa Medical University.

Other activities include groundbreaking ceremonies of the Smart Learning Centre housing the Diri Industrial Skill and Entrepreneurial Training Centre and that of the new commissioners quarters as well as flag-off of the dry season farming in the state and a made-in-Bayelsa agric expo.

Duba also disclosed that Bayelsa state would as part of the anniversary activities, host a two-day meeting of the PDP governors in Yenagoa on February 13 and 14.