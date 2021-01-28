Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has accepted the invitation to attend the launch of the epochal book on The Guardian. The event billed to hold on April 7, 2021, in Lagos has several top media icons, politicians across the political divide, captains of industry and other high profile Nigerians listed to attend.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on media to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, confirmed yesterday that Osinbajo has scheduled the event as one of those to attend in the second quarter of the Year.

The authors, Aaron Ukodie and O’seun Ogunseitan, had sent an invitation to the Vice President at the close of last year to attend the event as special guest of honour and to deliver a keynote address.

Several governors, among them Governor Kayode Fayemi, Chairman Governors Forum, who also had a sting at The Guardian, have also been invited as special guests. Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,where the newspaper flourished and became iconic, is expected to be the Chief Host, and would be supported by his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, of the ancestral origin of the iconic Mr. Alex Uruemu Ibru, proprietor of the The Guardian who died on November 20, 2011.

Ibru will be honoured at the event for his sterling entrepreneurship and proprietorship. His family represented by his wife, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru have put their weight behind the book.

The Guardian Book is being touted, by many, as the book of the year, also because of the number of professors and top media men that have contributed to its making.

Some of the professors that have contributed to the book are Sogolo, Biakolo, Jemie, and Adeniyi. Media stars such as Lade Bonuola ( ladbone) of the Caught Out fame, master news craftsman, Femi Kusa, top media manager and SMEs advocate, Ted Iwere, renown NTA-anchor Kingsley Osadolor, Senator Ayogu Eze, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director of Sun Newspapers and Thisday editorial board chairman, Segun Adeniyi, have also contributed to the making of the book.

Currently the authors and editors have made available a few copies for preorder at www.theguadianera.com.

The late Ibru had gathered a handful of the best hands in Nigerian journalism practice back then as well as from the academia to found the newspaper, which attracted iconic writer, author and media man, late Dr. Stanley Macebuh. Others include professors Onwuchekwa Jemie, Femi Osofisan, Chinweizu and Harvard University teacher Herbert Ekwue-Ekwue and advert guru Jide Oluwajeyitan. Emeritus professors Godwin Sogolo and Emebvo Baikolo and Edwin Madunagwu, Yemi Ogunbiyi, Patrick Dele Cole and Tunji Dare also converged on The Guardian at the time to make the paper the flagship of Nigerian journalism.