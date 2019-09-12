Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Thursday visit Kebbi State to formally launch the National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic and the TraderMoni scheme in the State.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande in a statement in Abuja, said the move was in furtherance of the Federal Government drive to promote the growth of small businesses across the country.

Kebbi is the 24th State to host the Clinic since its commencement across the country in 2017 where over 400,000 small businesses have been directly impacted.

The MSMEs Clinic is an initiative of the office of the Vice President aimed at driving the growth of small businesses by creating the necessary linkages between government regulatory agencies and prospective and existing micro enterprises.

During the clinics, participants would interact with regulators in the MSMEs sector with the view to resolving issues relating to business name registration, access to finance, certification of products and services among others.

Some of the regulatory agencies participating at the clinic included the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Others were Bank of Industry (BOI), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Also in Birnin Kebbi, Osinbajo would monitor the ongoing disbursement of collateral and interest free loans to petty traders under the TraderMoni scheme in the state.(NAN)