From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would, today, inaugurate the newly completed multi-billion Delta State Secretariat Complex and the 8.5 Megawatts Independent Power Project (IPP) in Asaba.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this, yesterday, shortly after inspecting preparations for the inauguration. He said the secretariat complex, named after Asagba of Asaba, Chike Edozien, was fully completed. The governor said the complex which sits on a 45,000 square meters was designed to accommodate all the ministries and their staff.

The governor also announced the 8.5 megawatts IPP would power all government offices, including the government house, to keep government activities un-interrupted.

“It will also enable us have the best of services and keep the workers comfortable,” Okowa said.

