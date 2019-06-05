Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is to inaugurate a cooking gas manufacturing plant in Lagos on June 7. The plant is the biggest of its type in West Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of Techno Oil Group, Mrs Nkechi Obi, told reporters in Lagos on Tuesday that the building of the plant commenced in 2015.

She said that the project was undertaken by Techno Oil in its bid to accelerate cooking gas adoption in Nigeria.

“His Excellency, the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has graciously accepted to commission our Liquefied Pressure Gas (LPG) manufacturing plant for the service of Nigerians and humanity.

“The commissioning is slated for June 7 at the premises of the plant along the Ajah-Epe highway in the Ibeju-Lekki Ajah Local Government Area of Lagos State.’’

She said that Techno Oil secured the services of a company from Europe to build the plant with strict supervision of various regulatory agencies, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

“We expect that the plant will go a long way in generating hundreds of jobs for Nigerians especially those residing in Lagos.