Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that the country needs a sincere and honest President like Muhammadu Buhari to lead the country.

He said only a sincere president can be saddled with the responsibility of leading the country, saying that anything contrary will affect the growth and development of the nation.

Besides, Osinbajo disclosed that over 9.2 million school children are being fed daily through the free-school feeding programme introduced by the Buhari administration.

The vice president who spoke in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State during House to House campaign organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC), said President Buhari would continue with the free-feeding programme and initiate other laudable programmes if re-elected as president.

Osinbajo hinted that the present administration had recorded monumental achievements in the areas of education, infrastructure and war against corruption.

While urging Nigerians to support President Buhari by re-electing him for a second term, Osinbajo pledged that Buhari would continue with his fight against corruption and improve on all his achievements recorded in the last three and half years.

He explained that corruption was a major hindrance to the development of any nation, hence the war waged against it by the Buhari’s government.

He said the country has been able to restore its lost glory due to the war the present administration wages against corruption.

READ ALSO: Imo in harvest of promises as Araraume tables free education, healthcare

Osinbajo who rated the Buhari administration highly in terms of its performance, said the present government had been able to rebuild the nation.

He assured that President Buhari would not rest on his oars until corruption becomes a thing of the past in the country, saying that “anyone that is honest is who Nigeria needs to develop.”

“The development of Nigeria is a major concern to us. We all know what happened when we first got here. No country can develop when corruption is high. This forthcoming election is particularly important to us because it’s not all the time we have a representative in government, but when we have one, we should support them to have more development.”

Speaking, Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said the forthcoming election would be won by APC, even as he enjoined the people to vote massively for APC during the elections.

He urged the people of Ondo State to support the APC and President Buhari for continuation of the good works initiated by Buhari’s administration.