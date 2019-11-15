Merit Ibe

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will declare open the maiden edition of the National Advertising Conference (NAC) scheduled to hold in Abuja on November 26 and 27.

With the theme; “Advertising in the post-digital age: The Profession, the Business and Nigeria Socio-economic Development’’. Also expected at the programme are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who will be the special guest, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and Chairman, Prima Garnet Africa, Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi, who will be the keynote speaker.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos on the establishment of NAC, the Acting Registrar of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha, said NAC, which is an initiative of the Council is a way to compel government, business leaders, policy makers and the general public to understand the impact and value of advertising.