Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Vice president’s wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, will, on Friday, visit Anambra State, where she will declare open the 2019 Mothers’ Summit.

The state governor’s wife and Chief Host, Ebelechukwu Obiano, who disclosed this yesterday, said the Mothers’ Summit has over time become a veritable platform for the exchange of ideas and celebration of the women folks.

Mrs Obiano, who is also the founder of a non-governmental organisation, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), said the crème a la crème of Anambra women, friends and well-wishers would participate in the summit which would hold at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

She said the annual women meeting would witness the conferment of awards to select Anambra women of exceptional and excellent achievements in various fields of women endeavours.

“We have done it for over four years now, and I thought it fitting to have an exemplary mother and the wife of the vice president join us as we deliberate and recognise our hard working daughters and achievers.

“I am very proud of our women who toil every day to ensure our future is secure. If you look around every sector, you will find a proud Anambra daughter excelling.

“We, therefore, decided to start the process of recognising them as a way of appreciation and encouraging the budding ones to aspire and excel. Moreover, we will also empower various women groups,” she said.