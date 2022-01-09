From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has left Abuja for Accra, Ghana to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the meeting expected to be attended by leaders across the region, follows previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

This will be the fourth meeting Osinbajo had participated in alongside leaders across the sub-region on the issues exploring solutions.

On September 8, 20211 the VP participated in a virtual summit of the regional body where sanctions were imposed on the military junta in Guinea, and on the 16th of the same month, attended another ECOWAS summit where further sanctions on individuals and groups fueling the crisis in Guinea and Mali were discussed.

Later in November 2021, Osinbajo again joined other leaders in Accra for the 3rd Extraordinary Summit of leaders across the sub-region to review decisions and the political situations in Mali and Guinea.

In compliance with the decisions of the leaders, ECOWAS mediator, former President Goodluck Jonathan traveled on January 5th, 2022 to Mali to meet with authorities in the country over the timetable for democratic transition.

The ECOWAS briefed President Buhari last on the matter.

Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja today.