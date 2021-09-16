From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to represent him at the 2nd Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in the Republic of Guinea in Accra, Ghana.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo had participated last week at the previous ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali. That meeting was held virtually on the 8th of September.

The Authority decided then that Guinea be immediately suspended from all ECOWAS governing bodies and statutory meetings. ECOWAS leaders had also called for the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Conde and other arrested persons; demanded the immediate return of Guinea to constitutional order; and decided to immediately dispatch a high-level ECOWAS mission to Guinea to assess the situation.

The physical meeting taking place in Accra will review the situation in Guinea in light of the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission to Conakry.

The Vice President who left Abuja Thursday morning has in his delegation the Minister of State of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada. He is expected back in Abuja at the end of the meeting later today.

