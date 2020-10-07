Romanus Okoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on October 22 and 23 speak at a webinar on how law can be used as a tool for revenue generation and jobs creation.

The speakers will review issues in the maritime industry, trade facilitation and land administration. The reviews will be focused on exploring other sources of revenue generation to reduce the country’s overdependence on oil.

The national webinar which will be chaired by the chairman of Fidelity Bank, Mr Mustapha Chike-Obi, is being organised by Olisa Agbakoba Legal with BusinessDay.