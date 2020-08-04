Romanus Okoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver a keynote address on the role of an efficient justice system in driving the wheel of innovation and economic growth at a conference on August 13-14

The first Legal Technologies Virtual Conference is put together by Nigeria’s foremost LegalTech company, LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited, in conjunction with Telnet Group, Nigeria’s leading digital transformation company.

The conference which will be available to participants from around the world through Zoom video conferencing app features a line-up of erudite judges and legal practitioners in both public and private sectors.

Briefing the press in Lagos, Managing Director of LawPavilion Business Solutions, Mr. Ope Olugasa said for almost two decades, LawPavilion has been at the forefront of providing and improving access to digital tools for the legal services industry. It has become imperative to leverage technology to accelerate access to justice for Nigerians and organisations interested in doing business in Nigeria.

Olugasa said while the general public tends to think of the judiciary as the least visible or important arm of government, the role of the judiciary comprising of judges, lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal institutions in economic growth and development is so critical, that where the justice system is fraught with inefficiencies and inadequacies, economic growth is stunted.

He pointed out that for example, in today’s global market, true wealth is no longer in only expansive real estate or tangible cash, but in holding intangible intellectual property.