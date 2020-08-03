Romanus Okoye

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo SAN, will at a conference holding on August 13-14 deliver a keynote address on the role of an efficient justice system in driving the wheel of innovation and economic growth.

The first Legal Technologies Virtual Conference, is put together by Nigeria’s foremost LegalTech company, LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited, in conjunction with Telnet Group, Nigeria’s leading digital transformation company.

The conference which will be available to participants from all around the world through Zoom video conferencing app features a line-up of erudite judges and legal practitioners in both public and private sectors.

Briefing the press in Lagos, the Managing Director of LawPavilion Business Solutions, Mr. Ope Olugasa remarked that for almost two decades, LawPavilion has been at the forefront of providing and improving access to digital tools for the legal services industry. It has become imperative to leverage technology to accelerate access to justice for Nigerians and organizations interested in doing business in Nigeria.

Olugasa stated that while the general public tends to think of the judiciary as the least visible or important arm of government, the role of the judiciary comprising of judges, lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal institutions in economic growth and development is so critical, that where the justice system is fraught with inefficiencies and inadequacies, economic growth is stunted. He pointed out that for example, in today’s global market, true wealth is no longer in only expansive real estate or tangible cash, but in holding intangible intellectual property.

“Thus, economies that do not accord enough recognition and protection of law to intellectual property stand a genuine risk of not being at par with other economies,” he said.

Commenting further, Olugasa pointed out that there has been a significant revolution of the banking industry through the introduction and adoption of FinTech in Nigeria, which has exponentially raised the profile of Nigeria’s banking industry. There has been significant collaboration between banking institutions, stakeholders and government agencies to consolidate and rapidly enhance banking operations, irrespective of location or time.

“Accordingly, the legal services industry is also ripe and well primed for such technological transformation and the virtual Legal Technologies Conference being hosted by LawPavilion, in conjunction with Telnet Group, will showcase the unveiling of an enterprise solution for the judiciary, LawRights App (for the general citizenry), Lagos State Laws in E-book version integrated into LawPavilion’s award-winning legal research software, all of which constitute parts of a new ecosystem, seeking to institutionalize legal-technology in Nigeria’s justice sector.

“The Virtual LegalTech conference will unveil new ecosystem for client/lawyer engagement and Administration of Justice in Nigeria Post COVID-19.”

According to Olugasa, the conference is necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to ravage economies all around the world. As a result, he noted, there has been an increased pivot in the use and adoption of technology across several industries, where hitherto technology was a mere tool and not a driver of day to day operations. “The world as we knew it has changed forever and it is imperative that this paradigm shift is accentuated by current realities of how individuals, organizations, institutions and governments work and interact,” he said.

Other dignitaries expected at the virtual conference include His Lordship, Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed CFR, Chief Justice of the Federation of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council; the Honorable Senate President, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan; Honorable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the President of the Nigerian Bar Association and other captains of industry and legal luminaries.

The conference, which will span over two days comprise of a keynote lecture and panel discussions on the role of an efficient justice system in driving the wheel of innovation and economic growth, with panelists such as Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (JSC), Hon Justice Amina Augie (JSC), Dr Babatunde Ajibade SAN, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, AG Ekiti State, Mr. Folorunsho Aliu, Group MD of Telnet Nigeria Ltd and Mr. Gbenga Sesan, CEO Paradigm Initiatives.

There will also be breakout sessions focusing on seamless court integration as well as tools and resources to run an efficient law firm post COVID-19 using technology.

Some of the discussants at the breakout sessions will include Hon. Justice Kashim Zannah, Chief Judge of Borno State and Chairman of National Judicial ICT Committee, Hon. Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Dr. Ayodele Akenroye, Judge of Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, Mr. Dapo Akinosun of SimmonsCooper Partners, Mr. Sesan Sobowale, Head of Legal, Union Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Raymond Ugbokwere, Head of Legal, First Bank of Nigeria and Mr. Seun Abimbola, Former AG of Oyo State and Chairman of NBA Section on Legal Practice.