Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi were among dignitaries who graced the opening Mass of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), held yesterday at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu.

Osinbajo, who was represented at the event by Ugwuanyi, extended his warm felicitations to the Catholic bishops.

Conveying Osinbajo’s message, Governor Ugwuanyi, who also extended the greetings of the government and people of Enugu State to the Papal Nuncio, Antonio Guido Filipazzi, all the Cardinals, Archbishops and Bishops, said : “Our Vice President, an esteemed and urbane statesman, is widely acknowledged for his manifest practice of the Christian faith and has requested that I convey his best wishes for a very memorable Second Plenary Meeting of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria”.

The governor, who called for a minute silence in honour of the wife of late Dr. Michael I. Okpara, the former Premier of Eastern Region, Mrs. Adamma Okpara, who died in the early hours of Sunday, pointed out that his administration, at inception, committed Enugu State to the Hands of God, adding that “we have continued to seek His Hands in all we do.”

While appreciating the bishops for choosing Enugu State for the spiritually auspicious event, Ugwuanyi thanked “the Catholic Church and the entire members of the body of Christ in the state and beyond for their unceasing prayers, wise counsel, support and solidarity all these years.”

He assured them that his administration will continue to serve the people with the fear of God, expressing optimism that the religious event will herald blessings for the government and people of Enugu State.