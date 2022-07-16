From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has undergone a surgical procedure over recurrent pain sustained from an injury while playing squash, the Presidency said in a statement Saturday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, through his verified Twitter handle @akandeoj, tweeted: “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”