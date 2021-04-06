Arrangements have been concluded for the public presentation of the book: “The Making of the Flagship… The Story of The Guardian,” on Thursday, April 8, at the Bolmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The book launch, which will have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Special Guest of Honour and scores of governors, is scheduled to start at 1pm. The authors are Aaron Ukodie and O’Seun Ogunseitan.

According to the event manager, Verdant Zeal, two high points of the book presentation is the award of excellence to the founder and pioneer publisher of The Guardian, Mr. Alex Ibru and a reunion get-together for staff and former staff of the newspaper.

Governors expected at the book launch include, Babajide- Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ( Enugu), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

Expected at the event, from the journalism clan, are former governor of Ogun State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Osoba; Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka-Pemu; Chairman of Thisday and Arise Television, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and many others.

Other media chiefs expected at the event are the President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mustapha Isa; Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos Council, Mr. Adeyeye Ajayi; Raheem Adedoyin, member representing Nigeria and Africa on the Executive Board of the International Press Institute (IPI); Lady Maiden Ibru, Publisher, The Guardian and Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited.

A-list of former staff of The Guardian, now atop several government and political offices, and media organisations are expected at the event, including Dr. Reuben Abati, former chairman of The Guardian Editorial Board, who will be the book reviewer; Dr. Patrick Cole, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Chief Tony Onyima, former Commissioner for Information, Anambra State; Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe, former Commissioner for Information, Enugu State, Mr. Lade Bonuola, former managing director, The Guardian amongst others.