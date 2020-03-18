Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has called on maritime stakeholders to redouble their efforts to ensure government’s efforts to improving the business climate in Nigeria are translated into long term sustainable growth for the economy.

Osinbajo made the call last week at the 3rd edition of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Awards, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja. This was even as the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Nigerian Shippers Council and the Nigerian Customs Service bagged the PEBEC Award for the best agencies on trade across borders

Speaking on the progress Nigeria has made in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business rankings, Osinbajo said what was more important than moving up in the rankings, was the need to ensure that all the efforts translate into long-term sustainable growth for the economy.

He enjoined all stakeholders not to rest on their oars as much more was required of them to fully industrialise the Nigerian economy.

He added, “we must keep our business environment in Nigeria competitive and friendly. We are the logical destination for business in Africa. But that does not in and of itself translate to investments. Our business environment must make a case for itself to investors as to why they should come here and not elsewhere.

“We should be putting our best foot forward and working harder than ever to realize the lofty goals that Mr President has set for us this year.

These small businesses are a critical part of the economy as they contribute about 48 per cent of our GDP and contribute about 80 per cent of jobs in the country. So, PEBECs efforts in the last reform cycle have yielded commendable fruits.”

Attributing the achievements recorded under the last reform cycle to the contributions of key stakeholders in the public and private sector, Osinbajo said all was achieved partly because of the strong partnership amongst key players across the critical sectors.