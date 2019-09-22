Joe Effiong, Uyo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged other state governments to emulate Akwa Ibom state in providing infrastructure to assist the Federal Government in attracting investors to the country.

He gave this charge during the inauguration of Kings Floor Mill said to have the capacity to produce 500 metric tones of flour per day, in Onna, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, as part of activities to mark the celebration of the 32nd anniversary celebration of the creation of the state. He reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to ease the process of doing business to attract investors to the country.

The Vice President said with the prevailing peace and friendliness experienced in the state, investors coming to Nigeria would prefer to berth in Akwa Ibom first, especially with Ekim power plant in Mkpat Enin which would provide uninterrupted electricity in the state.

He therefore advised international investors to see Nigeria as the best place to do business “because this is where the market is. “The GDP of Lagos State is great than that Kenya and Ivory Coast put together,” he said.

He commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his efforts to industrialise the state.

In his remark, Emmanuel said the flour Mill was a fulfillment of one of his electoral promises, adding that he would carry governance to the grassroots. According to him, the flour mill has the capacity to provide direct employment to 1500 people, the biggest in the South South zone.