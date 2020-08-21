Stakeholders in the justice sector and leading industry players will, on Saturday, participate in a solution-driven, Webinar, discussion towards developing an institutional concept for justice.

The Webinar entitled: “Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria,” put together by Wole Olanipekun and Co. (WOC), will have in attendance the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Other stakeholders from justice sector and leading industry players that will participate at the Webinar include Fidelis Oditah, past president, Lagos Court of Arbitration, Yemi Candide-Johnson, Brie Stevens-Hoare, past president, Commonwealth Lawyers Association, Boma Alabi, Co-founder, Lagos Business School, Pat Utomi and Bode Olanipekun.