From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, at the monarch’s private home, Jericho, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He also had a private discussion with the deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, before he left Ibadan.

But the two separate meetings were private ones, as Osinbajo met Alaafin behind closed doors, and details of the meetings were not made public.

The parties, however, did not grant an audience to journalists that sought interviews with them after the meetings.

The Vice President and his wife, Dolapo, were received at the Ibadan Airport before they moved to the private residence of the Alaafin at Jericho in Ibadan. They were accompanied to the place by the deputy governor of the state.

When the meeting began, Olaniyan, stepped out so that Osinbajo and Alaafin could have a more private discussion. After the meeting, Olaniyan escorted Osinbajo back to the Ibadan Airport, where they had a brief discussion.

Mrs Dolapo Osinbay attended a separate event at the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Idi Ose, Ibadan.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.