Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of late police escort, Inspector Ali Gomina, who died on Friday while the VP’s convoy was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikwe international Airport Abuja.

This is even as another out rider attached to the office of Vice President, Yusuf Bawa lost his wife Saturday morning.

The late Gomina was on relief duty, to enable Bawa take care of his sick wife when he unfortunately lost his life in that accident.

Osinbajo who was on his way to the Airport for a scheduled visit to Lagos aborted the trip in honor of the deceased.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the VP, Laolu Akande, explained that the late Gomina in an attempt to clear the way for the Vice President motorcade, got hit by a hit and run vehicle and flunk him against an oncoming trailer.

The Vice President during his visit to Gui community in Abuja Municipal area council, assured that the federal government would support the family in anyway necessary to ensure they are comfortable.

Many residents of the community had gathered in Gomina’s family house to symapatize with the family.

The late Gomina who lost his first wife, Ajara five years ago (29th of September 2016) is survived by his second wife Asiya and 12 children, the youngest being just two days old as at the time he died.

His second son, Abdullahi and first daughter, Hafsat, describes their father as the best father anyone could ask for.

They however appealed to the government to offer them scholarship to enable all of them go to school, a dream their late father had hoped for fulfil in his life them.

They also cried out for help to enable them complete a house he had started to enable the family move in.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Akande, assured that the federal government will do all that is necessary to ensure the family is comfortable.

He said: “The Vice President has come to commiserate and console with the family of late Inspector Ali Gomina that lost his life during official duty.

“He was killed when a vehicle ran into him, as an outrider that hold down vehicle, another vehicle came and hit him and threw him against another oncoming trailer. The Vice President had immediately aborted the trip and said he was going to come today.

“He had asked us to come ahead yesterday and inform the family and the village head. He came today personally to express his condolence to late Gomina’s family, wife, children and the entire community. And to say himself and the federal government of Nigeria will continue to support and do everything that is necessary to comfort this family.

He is greatly saddened by what has happened.

“We will support in all necessary ways.”

Asked if the government will look into the scholarship as requested by the children, Akande said: “That won’t be a problem at all.”

On the completion of the house the late police escort started, the VP media aide said: “Government will do everything that is right and is worthy of diligent and hard working officer like Inspector Ali Gomina.”

Meanwhile, findings revealed that the police has not been able to apprehend the main culprit responsible for the accident that resulted in Gomina’s death.