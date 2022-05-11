From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Nigeria’s vice president Prof Yemi Osinbajo has visited revered Islamic cleric Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi in Bauchi on Tuesday

Bauchi, who was elated by the visit, promised he would double his prayers for the success of the VP’s aspiration to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The vice president, accompanied by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, former Governor of Bauchi State Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar and some members of the National Assembly, paid Sheik Bauchi a visit at his residence in Bauchi.

Osinbajo was in the state capital to meet delegates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in his aspiration to rule Nigeria

The visibly elated Islamic scholar said, “I will cherish this visit for a long time because I have finally met you after previous communication by phone.

“I have been praying for you before now and now that you are running I will double up my prayer for you.

“All the things you have in mind God will grant you, we are going to support you so that when next you come here it would be as president of our country.”

Both the Islamic scholar and the VP had been talking on phone for a long period and exchanging pleasantries although they have not heard the opportunity of a physical meeting until today.

In his response, the vice president thanked the revered cleric for the warm reception, commending his disposition to the unity of Nigeria.

His words: “I am happy to see you. You are someone I hold in very high esteem. The reason is that you have always been one of the strongest advocates for the unity of this country and for tolerance amongst all our religious faiths.”

“You are somebody who has preached peace and you motivate us all the time. I have listened to you several times and I must commend your courage,” the VP added.

Informing the religious leader about his quest for the presidency of Nigeria, Prof. Osinbajo said “we believe that the common man must be the centre of everything that we do and must have the opportunity to live their lives, have jobs, and we must provide those jobs.”

Continuing, he said “I put myself forward to run as the presidential candidate of our party and as you know, I have been vice president for the past 7 years and God helping us for another 1 year until the expiration of our tenure.

“During that period, I have had the privilege of serving under an open-hearted leader, President Muhammadu Buhari who has made sure that I learn everything about governing a diverse country and a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country such as ours.”

The VP solicited the support and prayers of the cleric to enable him continue with the task of transforming the Nigerian economy.

The courtesy visit to Sheik Bauchi is on the sideline of the VP’s visit to Bauchi in continuation of consultation with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for May ending.