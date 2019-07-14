Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has identified community policing as the only major way to end the menace of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Vice President spoke in Akure when he paid a condolence visit to Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of pan-Yoruba sociocultural organization Afenifere, over the murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Mrs Olakunrin was reportedly shot dead at Kajola village along Ore-Benin express road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday.

Osinbajo, who arrived at the Alagbaka, Akure residence of Fasoranti at 9:10 am, was accompanied by state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Special Adviser to the president on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

Describing the murder of the 58-year-old Olakunrin as a major tragedy, the Vice President declared that the police have been mandated to bring all the culprits traced to the incident to book.

Osinbajo, who reiterated the importance of community policing in combating crime in the country, spoke of the the importance of intelligence gathering for effective policiing.

“As you know, I am here to commiserate with the families of Olakunrin and our father, Chief Rebeun Fasoranti, over the killing of Mrs Olakunrin,” he stated.

“The President has very recently met not only the service chiefs but also the IGP and he has laid out a new policy of community policing.

“Another important thing is the intelligence gathering. That is why we have the community policing system where policemen would be trained in their own local government and they would remain there,” he added.

According to Osinbajo, the Federal Government would also be engaging the military to mount the flash points on the country’s roads in order to boast the community policing system.

He made assurances that the Inspector General Police (IGP) is committed to ensuring the security Nigerians lives.

“We are looking at the whole security architecture and trying to ensure that we are able to scale up and ensure that we are able to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians,” he stated.

Osinbajo stressed that “Security in a big country like Nigeria is dynamic and we also have to be constistently dynamic in ensuring that we are able to beat the challenages as they appear.

“I think that we can be very hopeful that we would see peace and calm, as some of the steps we are taking come to reality. You know [that] also we meet with the governors in South West and in the different zones, and everybody is coming to ensure that security is adequate and everyone feels safe and secure,” Osinbajo said.