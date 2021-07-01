By Ayo Alonge

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s MSME week, Rovingheights Bookstore, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing bookselling brands, played host to Vice President Yemi Osibanjo on Tuesday, last week. The Vice President was accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

His entourage was received by Adebola Eyinade and Nike Timothy, co-founder/ Managing Director, and Abuja store Manager respectively. The vice-president took time to browse through the bookstore’s well-stocked shelves and engaged the staff on books by his favourite authors, most notably by the American political scientist, Francis Fukuyama. Aside, an interest in non-fiction, the Vice President interest also spans literature and poetry from Northern Nigeria. He is a big fan of works by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Chibundu Onuzo author of the critically acclaimed Welcome of Lagos. He is also a fan of Prof Wole Soyinka

He was very keen to understand how the bookstore started operations, the process for sourcing books and the challenges associated with bookselling in Nigeria. Professor Osinbajo remarked that he loved that Rovingheights bookstore stocked a wide range of books and was especially impressed with the range of indigenous books that the bookstore carried.

He commended among other things the ambience of the store and recommended more seating areas for senior citizens to seat whilst browsing through books, an arrangement that is reminiscent of his favourite Barnes and Nobles store where he enjoys buying and browsing through books while nursing a cup of coffee. The Vice President purchased a decent stash of books, most notably Professor Wole Soyinka’s latest essay: Intervention X.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.