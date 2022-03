Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has visited victims of train attack in Kaduna.

The governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El Rufai welcome the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to Kaduna. and immediately he proceeded to the 44 Military Hospital to see some of the persons that were injured in the train attack.

